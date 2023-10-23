Dreamville Announces Dates For 2024 Festival in Raleigh

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Raleigh, time to save those coins: Dreamville has just announced the official dates for its 2024 festival!

Curated and headlined by Fayetteville native J.Cole, the annual festival will return to Dorothea Dix Park on April 6-7, 2024.

As you know, last year’s festival was a massive success as over 100,000 people from around the world witnessed amazing performances from Usher, Burna Boy, City Girls, and more.

And of course, who could ever forget Cole’s headlining set with Drake, with surprise guests 21 Savage, GloRilla, Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Wayne?!

Dreamville Festival President Adam Roy said in his statement, “Dreamville Fest 2023 was a major cultural moment for the spring festival season. We had amazing performances from some of the biggest artists of my generation, and we plan to bring that same energy in 2024!”

The date reveal comes as J.Cole celebrates a major milestone. His collab with Drake, “First Person Shooter,” debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 last week, making it Cole’s very first #1 record (and Drake’s 13th).

The press release continues: “With a continued emphasis on community, diversity, and inclusivity, the Festival will continue to serve as an annual reunion for Dreamville fans worldwide, with local residents and travelers alike gathering together to enjoy a weekend celebration curated by Cole himself featuring his favorite musical artists and collaborators.

“Dreamville Festival is also proud to provide a multi-million dollar economic boost to J. Cole’s home state of North Carolina in addition to a positive and significant cultural impact that lasts far beyond festival dates each spring.”

Considering how fire the last festival was, we cannot wait until this year’s lineup reveal!

For more information and to sign up for your access to early-bird specials, visit www.dreamvillefest.com!

