One company will pay you $1,000 to make your bed

Making your bed every day for a month could make you $1,000 richer.
Shane Company is hosting a contest asking people to perform the daily ritual and then journal about how it has improved their lives.
Other than committing to making your bed for a month, the company also asks contestants to document in a journal or your notes app how this new daily ritual has positively impacted your life.
Shane Co. has a couple of contest requirements to keep in mind before you get ready to straighten those sheets or fluff those pillows up for some cold hard cash.
- All interested contestants must be at least 18 years of age or older as well as a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply
- Contestants must be able make their bed for 30 days. That includes sheet tucking, neatly folding blankets and comforters in addition to prioritizing pillow placement
- Contestants must be able to thoughtfully articulate how the integration of this new daily ritual has impacted your emotions overall
A winner will be selected Dec. 22.
