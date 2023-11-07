One company will pay you $1,000 to make your bed

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Making your bed every day for a month could make you $1,000 richer.

Shane Company is hosting a contest asking people to perform the daily ritual and then journal about how it has improved their lives.

Other than committing to making your bed for a month, the company also asks contestants to document in a journal or your notes app how this new daily ritual has positively impacted your life.

Shane Co. has a couple of contest requirements to keep in mind before you get ready to straighten those sheets or fluff those pillows up for some cold hard cash.

All interested contestants must be at least 18 years of age or older as well as a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply

Contestants must be able make their bed for 30 days. That includes sheet tucking, neatly folding blankets and comforters in addition to prioritizing pillow placement

Contestants must be able to thoughtfully articulate how the integration of this new daily ritual has impacted your emotions overall

A winner will be selected Dec. 22.