Pop Up Holiday Bars Bringing Cheer to the Triangle!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing will transform into this Christmas-themed pop up this holiday season. The concept originated in NYC in 2014 and has since grown with nearly 200 locations worldwide. The experience is designed to be a whimsical holiday oasis. There will be tons of holiday decorations, themed cocktails and special events including a toy drive, an ugly Christmas sweater party and craft nights.

Location: Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing, 201 S Boylan Ave, Raleigh

Dates: Nov. 20-Dec. 31, 2023

Enjoy this Christmas experience at a historic house across from Moore Square in the heart of downtown Raleigh. The space features local artists, multiple rooms filled with holiday decor, a photo booth and more fun. Ticket reservations are not required but are highly encouraged. It is $10 to get into St. Nick’s.

​Location: 306 E Hargett St., Raleigh

Dates: Nov. 14-Dec. 30, 2023

Sports & Social Cary is transforming itself into Tinsel Tavern. this holiday season. There will be tons of tinsel and twinkling lights, holiday-inspired cocktails and small bites, and several unique holiday photo opportunities. The experience is open daily from Nov. 24 through Dec. 24. The hours are Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m to 10 p.m.; Friday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Saturday from noon to 2 a.m. and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Throughout the month of December, Tinsel Tavern will host several holiday themed special events including cookie decorating classes and movie nights. Reservations for Tinsel Tavern can be made online.

Location: Sports & Social Cary, 301 Fenton Gtwy Dr, Cary

Dates: Nov. 24-Dec. 24, 2023