Hornets end road trip on winning note in Brooklyn

Published on November 30, 2023

Charlotte Hornets v Brooklyn Nets

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

Terry Rozier scored 10 of the last 12 points for the Charlotte Hornets as they end their two-game losing skid with a 129-128 win over the Brooklyn Nets Thursday night.

The ten points came in the final 3:34 of the game, as the Hornets hit a season high for points, and Rozier hit his personal season high with 37 points and a career-high 13 assists.

Both teams shot the ball exceptionally well, with the Hornets hitting their high-water mark for three-pointers this season with 21 makes on 58.3% shooting (21-of-36). Charlotte overcame another evening overmatched on the offensive glass, with Brooklyn converting 31 second-chance points on 22 offensive rebounds.

Rozier received support with a bounce back game from Gordon Hayward who had 22 points, and Miles Bridges who opened the fourth quarter with a massive alley-oop slam and a 23-point evening.

Hornets fans also received optimistic news on LaMelo Ball’s injury suffered over the weekend:

The Charlotte Hornets (6-11) return home Saturday to face the Minnesota Timberwolves, with coverage beginning at 4 PM and tip time at 5 PM on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ.

Hornets end road trip on winning note in Brooklyn  was originally published on wfnz.com

