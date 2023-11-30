Hornets end road trip on winning note in Brooklyn

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Terry Rozier scored 10 of the last 12 points for the Charlotte Hornets as they end their two-game losing skid with a 129-128 win over the Brooklyn Nets Thursday night.

The ten points came in the final 3:34 of the game, as the Hornets hit a season high for points, and Rozier hit his personal season high with 37 points and a career-high 13 assists.

Both teams shot the ball exceptionally well, with the Hornets hitting their high-water mark for three-pointers this season with 21 makes on 58.3% shooting (21-of-36). Charlotte overcame another evening overmatched on the offensive glass, with Brooklyn converting 31 second-chance points on 22 offensive rebounds.

Rozier received support with a bounce back game from Gordon Hayward who had 22 points, and Miles Bridges who opened the fourth quarter with a massive alley-oop slam and a 23-point evening.

CHICKEN SALAD DELUXE! Eric Collins is a national treasure! pic.twitter.com/otqXCTQWnR — Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) December 1, 2023

Hornets fans also received optimistic news on LaMelo Ball’s injury suffered over the weekend:

OFFICIAL: Further evaluation on guard LaMelo Ball revealed he suffered a right ankle sprain on Sunday, November 26 against Orlando. The injury was confirmed by an MRI and Ball will be reevaluated in one week. Read the full release: https://t.co/fzmp5mPbSK pic.twitter.com/Sdzzbgglzj — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) December 1, 2023

The Charlotte Hornets (6-11) return home Saturday to face the Minnesota Timberwolves, with coverage beginning at 4 PM and tip time at 5 PM on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ.

