The Panther news happened early this morning, after The Athletic dropped the latest bombshell report, digging deeper into the dysfunction that exists under Dave Tepper’s ownership. The Panthers are currently 1-11, the worst record in the NFL, and without a first-round draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the outlook is bleak in terms of Carolina competing in the NFC South anytime soon. Factor in the team announcing earlier today that training camp won’t be held at Wofford next season, just adding to the bad feeling that currently exists not only on the team, but throughout a fanbase that is growing tired, and more impatient by the day.

While The Athletic’s reporting made the biggest news today, Joe Person and Dianna Russini aren’t the only beat reporters who have seen the latest trainwreck under Tepper, up close, and in person. Vashti Hurt, who covers the Panthers for Carolina Blitz, has also had a front-row seat to the season and has watched it unfold with a watchful eye. Earlier today, she joined the Wes & Walker Show on WFNZ, to talk about the dysfunction that exists under David Tepper, if Bryce Young is being ruined beyond repair, why she’s happy about the Panthers relocating training camp, and more.

Vashti Hurt Dissects 1-11 Panthers With Wes & Walker was originally published on wfnz.com