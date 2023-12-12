K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The 2023 season for the Carolina Panthers has been rough and filled with more long-term questions than answers. Former NFL GM and executive of the year Randy Mueller joined Kyle Bailey as he discussed the current state of the Panthers and how they can fix the problems starting this offseason.

Randy first touched on how bad the situation as he said despite how bad the situation is, the NFL is set up for quick turnarounds as he noted how when he was the GM of the Saints they went from the worst team in the league to winning a playoff team within one year and there are good pieces on this Panthers team that have gone under the radar due to the current situation.

The conversation with Randy would later go on to focus on the concerns surrounding David Tepper, and what Carolina might need to do to make sure Bryce succeeds for the long haul.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CONVERSATION WITH KYLE BAILEY HERE:

How The Panthers Can Fix The Roster For Next Year was originally published on wfnz.com