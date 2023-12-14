Listen Live
Ayeeedubb

Nicki Minaj Joins Kai Cenat for Twitch Stream and it was Crazy!

Published on December 14, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
iHeartRadio Summer Pool Party - Show

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Nicki Minaj has been doing some promo since her release of Pink Friday 2 this past Friday and she recently joined popular Twitch streamer, Kai Cenat for his stream.

Even though she was four hours late and didn’t get to Kai’s house until about 3am, if you stayed up to watch the whole thing, it was worth it!

Check out some video clips from the stream

More from K97.5
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close