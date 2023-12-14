Nicki Minaj Joins Kai Cenat for Twitch Stream and it was Crazy!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj has been doing some promo since her release of Pink Friday 2 this past Friday and she recently joined popular Twitch streamer, Kai Cenat for his stream.

Even though she was four hours late and didn’t get to Kai’s house until about 3am, if you stayed up to watch the whole thing, it was worth it!

Check out some video clips from the stream