Jonas Valanciunas scored a team-high 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to overwhelm the Charlotte Hornets’ front line, as the Pelicans defeated the Hornets 112-107 on Friday night at the Spectrum Center.

Valanaciunas overshadowed the return to the Carolinas for Zion Williamson, who added 21 points & 11 rebounds in just his second NBA appearance inside the building he won an ACC Tournament title in during his time at Duke.

Charlotte employed a two-way attack on Valanciunas which proved futile, as Nick Richards & Nathan Mensah both found themselves in foul trouble, with Mensah fouling out in 13 minutes during his first NBA appearance.

Terry Rozier scored 24 second-half points to give him a game-high 30 for the Hornets, to give him seven straight games with 20 or more. Rozier has three 30-point performances in that stretch, two coming in his last three games to give him thirty 30-point performances for his Hornets career. Miles Bridges added 27 for Charlotte.

The loss for the Hornets is their seventh in their last nine games, the last eight of which have come without LaMelo Ball due to injury. Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford said before the contest that there’s no timetable for Ball’s return, and that he’s only done mostly stationary exercise in his individual activities.

INJURY UPDATE: @hornets guard LaMelo Ball has continued progressing in conditioning and individual activities and updates on his status will be provided as appropriate. https://t.co/IMFLlQYzbh — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) December 15, 2023

The Hornets (7-16) will play the second night of a back-to-back facing the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Charlotte will look for its first win in three tries in the second half of back-to-backs, with coverage beginning at 6 PM & the tip at 7 PM on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ.

Big Jonas Too Much For Hornets was originally published on wfnz.com