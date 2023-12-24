T-Pain Stuns Fans With Autotune-Free Live Performance

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

T-Pain recently showcased his natural vocals and left fans amazed in the process. The singer, who popularized the use of auto-tune in the early 2000’s, recently shared a live performance titled On Top Of The Covers (Live From The Sun Rose), where he covered music from various artists without the use of the popular voice-enhancing technology. He also shared the performance as a live album on streaming platforms, leaving man fans impressed by the quality of his natural vocals. Check out the performance below.