T-Pain Stuns Fans With Autotune-Free Live Performance

T-Pain recently showcased his natural vocals and left fans amazed in the process. The singer, who popularized the use of auto-tune in the early 2000’s, recently shared a live performance titled On Top Of The Covers (Live From The Sun Rose), where he covered music from various artists without the use of the popular voice-enhancing technology. He also shared the performance as a live album on streaming platforms, leaving man fans impressed by the quality of his natural vocals. Check out the performance below.
-
Allegations From A Suspect TikTok Video Has Bishop T. D. Jakes Trending On X For All The Wrong Reasons
-
From Raleigh To Gag City: Nicki Minaj Confirmed For Dreamville Festival 2024
-
Cardi B. Got The Smoke For Offset & Nicki Minaj; Social Media Reacts
-
Takeoff's Mother Could Be Named Defendant In Sexual Assault Lawsuit In His Place
-
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star André Braugher Has Died At 61
-
Cardi B on Breakup with Offset: ‘I Been Single for a While’
-
FSU Football Mourns Loss of Assistant Coach Jada Brown
-
Draymond Green Suspended Indefinitely By The NBA, X Reacts