Listen Live
Entertainment News

T-Pain Stuns Fans With Autotune-Free Live Performance

Published on December 24, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
'TOGETHER' A Black History Month Celebration Of Unity & Community

Source: Moses Robinson / Getty

T-Pain recently showcased his natural vocals and left fans amazed in the process. The singer, who popularized the use of auto-tune in the early 2000’s, recently shared a live performance titled On Top Of The Covers (Live From The Sun Rose), where he covered music from various artists without the use of the popular voice-enhancing technology. He also shared the performance as a live album on streaming platforms, leaving man fans impressed by the quality of his natural vocals. Check out the performance below.

 

 

RELATED TAGS

live T-Pain

More from K97.5

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close