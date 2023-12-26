Beyoncé’s Childhood Home Catches Fire on Christmas

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The childhood home of music megastar Beyoncé has been damaged following a devastating fire early Christmas morning.

As reported by KRIV, Houston Fire Department responded to a call at 2414 Rosedale shortly after 2 am. First responders arrived within 3-5 minutes to find the home, in Houston’s Third Ward neighborhood, in flames.

Houston FD says that its firefighters successfully contained the bulk of the fire within 10 minutes. They had to cut into the roof to address the attic and eaves, ensuring that the fire was under control.

Thankfully, the current occupants of the home, a couple and their two small children, self-evacuated before firefighters arrived. There were no reported injuries.

The home holds significant emotional value to the BeyHive and local Houstonians alike, as it is considered a local cultural “landmark. When the home went on the market in 2018, the realtor told ABC’s Good Morning America that the Knowles family bought the home in 1982 and lived there until Beyoncé was about 5 years old.

Fans may remember the residence through early home videos of the entertainer, and it was recently shown in her Renaissance concert film.