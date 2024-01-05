Sign Up For The Holly Springs Citizen Academy

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Have you ever wondered what happens behind the scenes in Town government? Want to try being Mayor for a few minutes during a mock council meeting, tour the Town’s water reclamation facility, see how quickly you can gear up in firefighting equipment, and more? If you’re interested in learning about how local government works, consider applying to attend the Holly Springs Citizens Academy!

This Town Council initiative will help members of the community better understand how Holly Springs services work for them. The six-week academy will cover everything from public safety to budgeting to yard waste collection! In-person, hands-on, interactive sessions will provide participants an opportunity to gain firsthand knowledge of what it takes to serve the 50,000 residents and businesses that call Holly Springs home. Participants will also get to ask questions and get to know Town leaders and staff.

Sessions cover:

Overview of Town Government

Shaping Holly Springs: Planning for residential and business growth

Safety: Behind the scenes with Holly Springs Police and Fire

Keeping the Town Running (Above & Below the Ground)

What’s Next for Parks & Recreation

Money Matters & Tackling Traffic

In-person sessions will be held Thursday evenings from Feb. 29-April 4 at various Town facilities with graduation planned for the April 16 Town Council meeting. Each session will include an introduction followed by interactive, hands-on activities. Evenings will be concluded with a group Q&A session with staff. Sessions also will include an informal meal where participants can enjoy friendly conversations and build relationships.

Complete the online form below to apply by Jan. 31 for consideration. The academy is offered at no cost to participants. Participants should be Holly Springs residents, age 18 or older. Up to 25 participants will be selected with a focus on a wide variety of residents with demographic and geographic representation throughout town. Application is here.

Sign Up For The Holly Springs Citizen Academy was originally published on foxync.com