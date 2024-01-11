Sam Monson Breaks Down Panthers Off-Season Objectives

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

After a 2-15 season, there is a lot of work to get the Panthers back to competing in the NFC South ahead of the 2024 season. Dave Tepper is looking for another head coach and general manager after firing Frank Reich and Scott Fitterer on Monday in November. And even when Tepper makes those hires, the work is just getting started. The new GM will have to navigate a draft without a first-round pick and upgrade the roster in free agency. As for the head coach, his biggest task will be instilling belief in Bryce Young, after the rookie QB endured a tumultuous first season in the NFL, as he faced the first adversity of his football life.

To help talk about the Panthers to-do list this off-season, PFF writer, Sam Monson joined the Wes & Walker Show earlier today on WFNZ, as Monson gave his thoughts on the latest coaching search taking place in Carolina, how the Panthers can get the most out of Bryce Young, and how Carolina can upgrade its roster both in the draft and in free agency.

