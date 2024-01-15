K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

While the NFL is in the early stages of its playoffs, the Panthers are trying to find a new HC and GM after one of the roughest seasons in franchise history. Former Panthers QB Jake Delhomme joined Kyle Bailey as he discussed the journey ahead for the Panthers in a busy offseason full of questions.

One of the main talking points that Jake told Kyle is important for whoever becomes the Head Coach is that the new coach has to bring in a clear and concise identity and culture to the franchise that has been missing. Jake also stressed the importance that the new HC has an offense built to run because that is what comes into play when it matters the most with postseason play.

Jake would also weigh in on his assessment with Bryce Young after 1 year, and what his biggest takeaways were from Super Wild Card Weekend.

Jake Delhomme Weighs In On The Panthers Upcoming Offseason was originally published on wfnz.com