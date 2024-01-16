K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

J.I.D’s been on his rap grizzly for quite some time now and recently the young artist from the Big Peach made some news when, well, he made the news.

A few days ago the “Crack Sandwich” rapper took to his Instagram page to showcase an in-studio interview he did for ABC News in which he spoke about how far he’s come in his career thus far. While he was calm and collected on camera, J admitted in the caption for the post that he felt all the emotions writing “Bruh we made @abcnews 11 year old J.I.D never even dreamed of this!! We humbled and was nervous af, but thankful”

You know once you get interviewed by a news anchor on television you’ve made it.

During the interview J.I.D spoke about making the transition from sports athlete to Hip-Hop artist and not only promised more music for his day-one fans saying he’s “finishing the Metro project,” the 33-year-old also revealed that he’s currently crafting a children’s book.

“It’s called Astrid the Ostrich, an African Bird. I’m still working on it, but it’s just about emotions that a child would go through and I’m doing it my type of way. It’s going to be cool.”

Applaud that man.

When that album with Metro drops remains to be seen but J.I.D is definitely keeping busy and keeping his name hot out on these streets and for that we’re glad to see him finally getting some recognition on prime time.

J.I.D. Says He’s “Humbled” After ABC News Interview was originally published on hiphopwired.com