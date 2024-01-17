Tyla Earns Her First Platinum Plaque with “Water”

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) revealed that Tyla’s breakout hit, “Water,” is now platinum-certified. The infectious record also logged its 14th week on the Billboard Hot 100 and currently sits at No. 7. Said achievement made Tyla the youngest South African and the first South African soloist in 55 years to land on that chart.

First released in July 2023, the amapiano-inspired “Water” was a nod to Tyla’s Johannesburg background. Following its massive success on the social media app TikTok due to a matching dance routine, the Sammy Soso-produced track received a remix from Houston’s own Travis Scott, further expanding its international reach.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the 21-year-old talent recently told Apple Music that “Water” “changed my whole life completely.” “It’s so crazy how a song can change your life like this. It’s beautiful,” she expressed to host Zane Lowe. “It’s so exciting. I’m so happy that people are loving the sound coming from home. So yeah, I’m excited to see where it goes from here… I’m just excited that more people are hearing my music and enjoying the stuff that I’m putting out.”

“Water” also serves as the lead single from Tyla’s self-titled debut album. The highly anticipated LP, which will also boasts the well-received cuts “Butterflies,” “Truth Or Dare” and “On and On,” is scheduled to be released on March 1 via Fax and Epic Records.

“For now, my introduction to the world, I just wanted to be clean,” Tyla explained to Lowe when asked about the album’s title choice. “I want people to get to know my name and get to know my sound because my first project is going to be Tyla in music form. So, I felt like [making it] self-titled would’ve been the best way to go.”