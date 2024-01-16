Steve Beuerlein On How The Panthers Can Turn Things Around

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Former Carolina Panthers QB turned analyst for CBS Sports Steve Beuerlein joined Kyle Bailey as he looked at the Panthers struggles this year and the ongoing NFL playoffs.

Steve started by weighing in on the Panthers current situation with Bryce Young Steve noted some of his concerns about Bryce entering the NFL with his size, but he thinks the most important thing about Bryce entering year 2 is that he can mentally and physically get through this season and use the struggles as a learning experience to help him in the long-run.

Later on in the interview, Steve broached Baker Mayfield’s resurgence as an NFL QB, and what he hopes David Tepper learns from the past few years.

