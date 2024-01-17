K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Charlotte Hornets’ second-longest losing streak of the year hit six games Wednesday as they fell short against the New Orleans Pelicans, 132-112 on Wednesday night.

A sparkling first-quarter effort by the hosts in New Orleans sprinted the Pelicans out to an early lead, as they shot 69% in the opening quarter, including 9-of-12 from 3. While the Hornets kept things relatively even in the third, Brandon Ingram’s 14 third-quarter points helped New Orleans stretch the lead to double digits going into the fourth.

Ingram had a triple-double with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He hit seven of the team’s franchise-record 25 made three-pointers on the night. New Orleans won the first meeting between the two teams hitting just nine threes and shooting the third worst percentage from beyond the arc in the NBA. Charlotte came into the night allowing the worst opposing three-point shooting percentage at 39.7%, a mark that jumps to 43% when you include just the road contests.

LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 29 points, while Terry Rozier added 25 & Miles Bridges had 19.

The Hornets (8-30) lost for the 17th time in 18 contests, and 22nd game of their last 24. Charlotte returns home Friday to host the San Antonio Spurs, with pregame coverage beginning at 6 PM for a 7 PM tip on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ.

Hornets’ Losing Streak Hits Six was originally published on wfnz.com