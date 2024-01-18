Panther Legends Weigh in on Debate on Coaching Styles

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

X’s-and-O’s or culture? That is the biggest question that Panther fans are tossing back and forth when it comes to the search for their tenth coach in program history. Some want the proven veteran coach who can come in and establish the winning culture and mindset that the team has seemed to lack under the last two full-time regimes, while others want the more tactical young coach who will be able to help develop Bryce Young, the most important thing for this next coach to do.

On Thursday, two Panther legends stopped by the Mac & Bone Show to weigh in on this fierce debate. Current Panthers long snapper JJ Jansen joined the guys for his weekly spot and broke down both styles. While he delved into both sides of the argument, he pointed to one element as the most important for a head coach. “Being a leader in the locker room for a head coach is the most important quality. You can be a very smart offensive or defensive coordinator, but can you lead the entire team? Can you be a force for the entire organization that everyone can follow? That’s obviously the most important thing.”

Jansen’s former teammate Mushin Muhammad also hopped on with Mac and Bone earlier this morning and laid out why he shares a similar mindset to Jansen. “I’m all about the leadership and it comes in all different forms. I think if you just try to create a mold around ‘I want just an offensive guy’ or ‘I just want a defensive guy’ you could miss the next up and coming coach. I want the best leader. I want the guy that’s got the best plan.”

