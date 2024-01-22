George Clinton Honored with Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The legendary maestro George Clinton reached new heights as he was honored with the 2,769th star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, Jan. 19th. The ceremony, held at 6752 Hollywood Boulevard, celebrated Clinton’s unparalleled contributions to music, specifically in the Recording category.
Emceed by the charismatic Sibley Scoles, the event was a spectacular celebration of Clinton’s illustrious career. Surrounded by family and friends, including special guest speakers like Anthony Kiedis, Ben Crump, and Janie Bradford, Clinton reveled in the joyous festival of his musical legacy.
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce declared Jan. 19 as “George Clinton Day in Hollywood,” emphasizing the living legend’s impact. Notable figures like Lenny Kravitz, original P-Funk band members, and DJs Cassidy and Battle Cat joined the star-studded gala.
