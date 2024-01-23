Listen Live
YFN Lucci Pleads Guilty To Violating Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Published on January 23, 2024

Joy To The Polls Georgia Pop Up Concerts

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci has entered a guilty plea in connection to a racketeering case in Fulton County.

The rapper, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, was among a dozen suspects indicted in a 75-page, 105-count racketeering indictment focused within the Bloods street gang.

Lucci pleaded guilty to one count of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. He was initially was facing a number of felony counts, including felony murder, which carried a maximum penalty of life without parole.

The prosecution proposed a 20-year sentence with a minimum of 10 years to serve. He would get credit for time served as part of the plea deal.

Additionally, he will serve three and a half months in jail and then he will be released and serve the rest of his sentence on probation.

