Ludacris Working On New Show “dramedy” Based On His Life and Career

Ludacris has teamed up with BET+ to create a new series based on his life and career. The half-hour “dramedy” is said to be inspired by the rapper’s “experience coming up in the competitive music scene in Atlanta as DJ Chris Lova Lova,” and will follow “the misadventures of a sharply drawn ensemble who are willing to do anything and everything to bolster ratings at their Hip Hop radio station.”

Alongside Ludacris, the show will be executive produced by longtime manager Chaka Zulu, scriptwriter Noah Gardenswartz, Larry Wilmore, Malcolm D. Lee, Dominique Telson, Disturbing Tha Peace’s Jeff Dixon, Josh Bratman and Polygram Entertainment’s David Blackman. Unsurprisingly, Ludacris will be overseeing the music for the forthcoming series.