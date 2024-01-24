André 3000 Taking His Flute On Tour

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

André 3000 is headed back on the road. The legendary artist who is widely regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time is touring his debut solo album, New Blue Sun.

The project, released under Epic Records, has a warning label that the collection of songs includes “no bars.” On the album, 3000 is simply playing his flute.

To promote the tour announcement, the Atlanta native went on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” where he said he has approximately 35-40 flutes now.

TOUR DATES:

January 29 @ Crown Hill Theatre – Brooklyn, NY

January 31 @ Blue Note Jazz Club – New York, NY (8 p.m. show)

January 31 @ Blue Note Jazz Club – New York, NY (10:30 p.m. show)

February 1 @ Blue Note Jazz Club – New York, NY (8 p.m. show)

February 1 @ Blue Note Jazz Club – New York, NY (10:30 p.m. show)

February 2 @ Blue Note Jazz Club – New York, NY (8 p.m. show)

February 2 @ Blue Note Jazz Club – New York, NY (10:30 p.m. show)

February 5 @ St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church – Brooklyn, NY

February 6 @ St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church – Brooklyn, NY

February 8 @ Cliff Bell’s – Detroit, MI

February 9 @ The Chapel at Masonic Temple – Detroit, MI (7 p.m. show)

February 9 @ The Chapel at Masonic Temple – Detroit, MI (10 p.m. show)

February 12 @ Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

February 13 @ 1357 N Elston – Chicago, IL

February 15 @ Garfield Park Conservatory – Chicago, IL (7 p.m. show)

February 15 @ Garfield Park Conservatory – Chicago, IL (9 p.m. show)

February 20 @ Bimbo’s 365 Club – San Francisco, CA

February 22 @ Bimbo’s 365 Club – San Francisco, CA

February 24 @ The Independent – San Francisco, CA (7 p.m. show)

February 24 @ The Independent – San Francisco, CA (9 p.m. show)

February 27 @ Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA

February 28 @ Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA

February 29 @ Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA

March 2 @ Center Stage Theater – Atlanta, GA

March 5 @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – Los Angeles, CA

March 6 @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – Los Angeles, CA

March 7 @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – Los Angeles, CA

March 8 @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – Los Angeles, CA

March 9 @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – Los Angeles, CA