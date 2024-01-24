Wake Forest Black History Month Walking Tour

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Town of Wake Forest and the Wake Forest Historical Museum are partnering to offer free Black History Month Walking Tours of the Northeast Community at 1 p.m. on the following dates in February:

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Friday, Feb. 9

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Friday, Feb. 16

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Friday, Feb. 23

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Pre-registration is required and each tour is limited to the first 15 people to sign up.

SIGN UP NOW

Walking Tour Overview

Led by staff from Historic Preservation Planning and the Wake Forest Historical Museum, the tours will include Olive Branch Baptist Church, Alston-Massenburg Center, the newly restored Ailey Young House, the African American Cemetery, and more.

Along the way, each group will discuss the developmental and architectural history of the area, along with the significant men and women who shaped the Northeast Community.

Tours are outside only and will not include the inside of individual homes or buildings.

Each tour is approximately 90 minutes and will begin at Taylor Street Park, 416 N. Taylor St., proceed west along East Juniper Avenue, south on North White Street, east on East Spring Street, and north on North Taylor Street back to Taylor Street Park.

Know Before You Go

Tours will start promptly at the designated time and be led by historic preservation and museum staff.

Each tour will begin and end at Taylor Street Park, 416 N. Taylor St.

Tours take approximately 90 minutes.

Pre-registration is required by completing the sign-up form. Every participant must register individually.

Space is limited to the first 15 participants to sign up.

Please dress appropriately for the weather and be sure to wear comfortable shoes.

On the day of the tour, please consider the health and safety of others by staying home if you are not feeling well.

Parking

Parallel parking is available along North Taylor Street and Walnut Street.

Inclement Weather

In the event inclement weather forces the cancellation of a scheduled tour, an email notification will be sent to everyone who has pre-registered announcing the cancellation.

Attention History Buffs!

Anyone interested in the history of Wake Forest is encouraged to visit the Wake Forest Historical Museum, 414 N. Main St. The museum is free and open Tuesday-Friday, 9 am-noon and 1:30-4:30 pm, and Sundays, 2-5 pm. Please check the museum website for any scheduling changes.

The Historic Preservation Commission has also published walking tour brochures of the Downtown Historic District and Local Historic District. Both brochures are available at the Wake Forest Town Hall, 301 S. Brooks St. In addition, the Downtown Historic District Tour is available online and the local historic district is available here.

For more information about historic preservation in Wake Forest, visit our website.

E-Notifier

To receive email notifications concerning special events in Wake Forest, sign up for E-Notifier.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Wake Forest Black History Month Walking Tour was originally published on foxync.com