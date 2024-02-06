LO Down: Jay-Z Calls Outs The Grammy’s For Snubbing Wifey Beyonce While On Stage!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

On Grammy night, the atmosphere was charged with high-fashion, dynamic musical performances, and, of course, The Carters. On the evening of February 4th, Jay-Z received the prestigious Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. While expressing gratitude to fellow artists who contributed to establishing a prominent position for Hip-Hop on the global music stage, the influential business mogul took a notable pause to criticize the Grammys for what he perceived as a failure to appropriately recognize his wife for her significant contributions to the music industry.

“I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone, and never won Album of the Year,” he said, referencing Beyonce. “So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys, never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work.”

“Some of you are gonna go home tonight and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category,” before clarifying: “When I get nervous, I tell the truth.”

