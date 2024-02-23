Lead Found in Stanley Cups: Lawsuits Piling Up

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

If you have a Stanley Cup, it may be time to toss it!

The company behind Stanley Tumbler cups is getting sued for not telling folks their cups have lead.

Three lawsuits came up recently, one in February and two last week. This comes after the company revealed last month that there was lead in their Stanley Quencher cups’ sealing material.

Social media users found out with home lead tests. Even though the company said the lead is sealed with stainless steel and experts downplayed the risk, customers are still upset.

Lawsuits are rolling in because people are worried about lead-causing health issues like anemia, high blood pressure, and reproductive problems.

