Lead Found in Stanley Cups: Lawsuits Piling Up

If you have a Stanley Cup, it may be time to toss it!
The company behind Stanley Tumbler cups is getting sued for not telling folks their cups have lead.
Three lawsuits came up recently, one in February and two last week. This comes after the company revealed last month that there was lead in their Stanley Quencher cups’ sealing material.
Social media users found out with home lead tests. Even though the company said the lead is sealed with stainless steel and experts downplayed the risk, customers are still upset.
Lawsuits are rolling in because people are worried about lead-causing health issues like anemia, high blood pressure, and reproductive problems.
-
Worst. Flight. Ever. : Delta Flight Forced To Turn Around After Maggots Fell From Overhead Bin
-
From The "A" To The World: Reactions to Usher's Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show
-
Usher Developing Series on Black Love In Atlanta... And Social Media Has Thoughts
-
Teairra Mari's Sex Tape And Nudes Have Leaked (WHOA)
-
Mr. ChimeTime Says Eminem’s ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ Is “The Worst”
-
C Murder Responds To Monica After She Said He Left Her “Heartbroken!”
-
Donald Glover Will Reportedly Earn $52M in his new role on “Community”
-
CEO $howoutt Clears The Air On "Fire Drill" Video Controversy