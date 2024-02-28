‘Michael’ Biopic Announces Jackson 5 Cast

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The upcoming Michael biopic has found its Jackson 5.

We already know who will play the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, and his parents, Joe and Katherine, in the biopic Michael; now we know who will play the legendary Jackson 5 band members.

Taking on the roles of the “Bad” crafter’s brothers during their younger and adult years are Jamal R. Henderson and Jayden Harville as Jermaine, Tre Horton and Jaylen Lyndon Hunger as Marlon, Rhyan Hill, and Judah Edwards as Tito and Joseph David-Jones and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre as Jackie.

The news comes after the announcement of Jafaar Jackson, Michael’s nephew, playing the adult version of the late moonwalking musician and Juliano Krue Valdi as young Mike.

Hollywood’s hottest actor, Colman Domingo, will play Joe Jackson, and Nia Long will play Katherine, the matriarch of the Jackson clan, in the Antoine Fuqua-directed film.

Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick, Fantastic Four) will take on the role of Jackson’s attorney, John Branca.

“The truly epic nature of this film required a total of ten actors with the talent to portray the Jackson 5 through the years,” said Producer Graham King ((Bohemian Rhapsody, The Aviator, The Departed). “I’m thrilled to bring this extraordinary group of actors and performers to worldwide audiences in this film.”

The film features a script written by Oscar nominee John Logan, and it promises to “bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became known worldwide as the King of Pop.”

Michael is co-executive produced by the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain. It arrives in theaters on April 18, 2025.

