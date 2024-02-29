Waka Flocka Flame Returns With New Single “FOREVA”

After a break of almost five years from releasing new music, Waka Flocka Flame, a platinum recording artist, pleasantly surprised his fans on Valentine’s Day with a touching single titled “Foreva.” This departure from his usual style presents the rapper in a different light, as he sings a love ballad expressing his enduring love for his partner.

Known for his hits like “No Hands,” Waka Flocka Flame’s latest track introduces a fresh sound and approach, suggesting a potential shift in his musical direction. With the release of “Foreva” signifying his comeback, fans eagerly await to see if this marks the start of a new chapter for the artist, including the possibility of an upcoming studio album.

Check Out Video