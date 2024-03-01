K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It seems Hip-Hop runs through the DNA of the Smith family. Method Man’s daughter has made her official debut as a rapper.

The Wu-Tang Clan member might have to make room for another star in the household. Method Man’s daughter Chey (pronounced shy) announced to the world that she is following in her beloved father’s footsteps. Her first effort “Hair and Nails”; a drill song which features the sample from Raekwon’s “Ice Cream”, was released in January. Last week she followed things up with a new song titled “Boujee & Ghetto.”

In an interview with Shaoliiin Entertainment she made it clear she wants to stand on her two feet and not rely on nepotism. “A lot of people would say [that he could just make a call and put me on], but at the end of the day, you got to put in the work,” she explained. “He could do that but he rather see me work for it and really push but he’s gonna support one thousand gajillion trillion percent. But he wants to see the work too.”

This is not the first time a Wu-Tang Clan offspring has picked up the pen and pad. Back in 2019 Old Dirty Bastard, U-God and Method Man’s son formed the 2nd Generation Wu. Additionally, Ghostface Killah’s son SUN GOD has collaborated with his father on several songs. You can check out the teaser to “Boujie & Ghetto” below.

Method Man’s Daughter Makes Her Debut As A Rapper was originally published on hiphopwired.com