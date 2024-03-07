Colman Domingo Starring in New Movie ’Sing Sing’

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Colman Domingo continues to dazzle audiences on the silver screen in his latest film ‘Sing Sing,’ in collaboration with A24. This movie draws inspiration from the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts program at Sing Sing maximum security prison.

The film centers around inmates engaging in the program, crafting stage productions like ‘Breakin’ The Mummy’s Code.’

Featuring Paul Raci, Clarence Maclin, and Sean San José, as well as former inmates involved in the ‘Sing Sing’ program, the movie, helmed by director Greg Kwedar, is scheduled to debut in US theaters in July.

Get a sneak peek at ‘Sing Sing’ with the recently unveiled first-look trailer.