Listen Live
Movies

Colman Domingo Starring in New Movie ’Sing Sing’

Published on March 7, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
The Paley Center For Media's 33rd Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - 'Fear The Walking Dead' - Arrivals

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Colman Domingo continues to dazzle audiences on the silver screen in his latest film ‘Sing Sing,’ in collaboration with A24. This movie draws inspiration from the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts program at Sing Sing maximum security prison.

The film centers around inmates engaging in the program, crafting stage productions like ‘Breakin’ The Mummy’s Code.’

Featuring Paul Raci, Clarence Maclin, and Sean San José, as well as former inmates involved in the ‘Sing Sing’ program, the movie, helmed by director Greg Kwedar, is scheduled to debut in US theaters in July.

 

 

 

Get a sneak peek at ‘Sing Sing’ with the recently unveiled first-look trailer.

More from K97.5

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close