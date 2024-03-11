TikTok Could Be Shut Down Soon: Here’s Why

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A bill that might stop TikTok in the U.S. for national security reasons is gaining support in Congress. The concern is that because ByteDance, the company behind TikTok, is based in China, the Chinese government could use the app to spy on Americans or influence politics.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee voted unanimously on Thursday to move the bill forward. If Congress approves it, President Biden has said he’ll sign it into law.

TikTok, a popular video app since 2017, has over 150 million users in the U.S. If it gets banned, it would be a big deal.

TikTok is fighting against the ban. On Thursday, the app asked its users to oppose the bill and contact their local representatives. It worked, with hundreds of calls flooding into House offices, sometimes reaching 20 calls per minute.

Read the full story here.