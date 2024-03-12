Listen Live
Entertainment

Ride With Remedy Freestyles: Shyanny

Published on March 12, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

In this freestyle episode, we are introduced to singer/songwriter Shyanny, who is making waves in the local R&B scene with his unique vocals and writing style. He chats with DJ Remedy about his versatile musical influences and his goals for the future. He also shares his latest single, inspired by a previous toxic relationship, that is not only smooth…but relatable.

Check out the full episode above!

RELATED:

RELATED TAGS

Local Music r&b Ride With Remedy Freestyles Shyanny

More from K97.5
Trending
K975 freestyles
Entertainment

Ride With Remedy Freestyles: Shyanny

2024 Dreamville Festival - Lineup Reveal
Entertainment

Who’s Coming To 2024 Dreamville Festival?!

Ariana Grande
Entertainment

Ariana Grande New Single ’We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’ (Video)

News

Your Bestie Miss Westie Is Dropping An Album Inspired By Kanye West’s Debut LP

Cutest Couple Contest
Homepage Prizes & Events

The Triangle’s Cutest Couple Contest

CEO Showoutt in-studio interview
Local

Raleigh Firefighters Disciplined After CEO Showoutt Films Video In Firehouse

VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals
Showtime Says

Teairra Mari’s Sex Tape And Nudes Have Leaked (WHOA)

In-Studio Interviews: UniverSoul Circus
Local

It’s The Last Weekend for The UniverSoul Circus!

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close