Ride With Remedy Freestyles: Shyanny

In this freestyle episode, we are introduced to singer/songwriter Shyanny, who is making waves in the local R&B scene with his unique vocals and writing style. He chats with DJ Remedy about his versatile musical influences and his goals for the future. He also shares his latest single, inspired by a previous toxic relationship, that is not only smooth…but relatable.
Check out the full episode above!
