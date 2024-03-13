Listen Live
Lifestyle

Hot Girl Summer Returns: Megan Thee Stallion Announces 2024 Tour

Published on March 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
"Mean Girls" New York Premiere

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

The Houston Hottie is back on the road starting this Spring. On Wednesday (March 13), Megan Thee Stallion took to instagram to announce the Hot Girl Summer Tour, set to kick off in May. While official tour dates have not been announced, there is a list of cities Megan is expected to perform in, including Raleigh.

RELATED: Our favorite moments from Bun B’s All-American Takeover

RELATED: Drake Signs Texas Born Rapper

Here it is, Hotties: Check out the first promotional flyer for the Hot Girl Summer Tour, coming May 2024.

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Megan Thee Stallion / General

Hot Girl Summer Returns: Megan Thee Stallion Announces 2024 Tour  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

RELATED TAGS

2024 tour megan thee stallion

More from K97.5
Trending
Ariana Grande
Entertainment

Ariana Grande New Single ’We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’ (Video)

News

Your Bestie Miss Westie Is Dropping An Album Inspired By Kanye West’s Debut LP

CEO Showoutt in-studio interview
Local

Raleigh Firefighters Disciplined After CEO Showoutt Films Video In Firehouse

Cutest Couple Contest
Homepage Prizes & Events

The Triangle’s Cutest Couple Contest

2024 Dreamville Festival - Lineup Reveal
Entertainment

Who’s Coming To 2024 Dreamville Festival?!

VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals
Showtime Says

Teairra Mari’s Sex Tape And Nudes Have Leaked (WHOA)

In-Studio Interviews: UniverSoul Circus
Local

It’s The Last Weekend for The UniverSoul Circus!

The Morning Hustle

Win a Tesla from The Morning Hustle Show

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close