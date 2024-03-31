Listen Live
Traveling Soon? Here’s the Best Time to Book a Flight

Published on March 31, 2024

Finding the perfect time to take a flight is an intricate dance between art and economics. Several factors, including destination, time of year, and market demand, shape the pricing patterns of plane tickets.

While traditional wisdom suggests booking tickets approximately 164 to 46 days prior to departure, newer insights propose a different approach. Expedia’s 2024 Air Travel Hacks report recommends a sweet spot of 28 days before the domestic flight, purportedly offering savings of up to 24% compared to last-minute bookings.

Airfare for domestic travel tends to go through a predictable cycle. Prices start high when tickets are first released, about a year before the flight. Then, they slowly decrease until they hit their lowest point during the prime booking window, which is usually between 5.5 to 1.5 months before departure.

Last-minute travelers may encounter a sharp spike in costs, emphasizing the significance of proactive planning and strategic booking strategies in securing budget-friendly travel arrangements.

Read the full article here.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport
