‘Gen V’ Actor Chance Perdomo Dies After Motorcycle Accident At 27

Chance Perdomo also starred in the 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.'

Published on April 1, 2024

"Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" UK Premiere – Arrivals

Chance Perdomo, an actor who starred in Prime Video’s The Boys spinoff series Gen V, died over the weekend. Perdomo, who was Afro-Latino, also starred in a popular Netflix series as well.

Chance Perdomo was set to begin production on the second season of Gen V and was traveling via motorcycle towards Canada when the accident occurred on March 30 in upstate New York, according to a report from Deadline. The outlet added in an additional report that Perdomo was heading to Toronto ahead of a scheduled April 8 table read session for the series.

The family and representatives for Perdomo shared the following:

His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask you to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.

Perdomo starred as Andre Anderson on Gen V, which takes place in the same universe as The Boys and features several superpowered young adults wrestling with the weight of their powers. Perdomo also starred in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight,” a producer for the series shared in a statement.

Chance Perdomo was 27.

Photo: Getty

‘Gen V’ Actor Chance Perdomo Dies After Motorcycle Accident At 27  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

2024 notable deaths Chance Perdomo

