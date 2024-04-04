Listen Live
Cassie Reportedly Working With Authorities In Diddy Probe

The details of what was shared has not been revealed.

Published on April 4, 2024

US-COURT-ASSAULT-RAP-SEANCOMBS

New reports are continuing to develop in the Sean “Diddy” Combs sex trafficking matter that is the target of a federal investigation. Cassie, who many feel began the deluge against Diddy, is reportedly working with investigators in the case.

TMZ reports that sources close to the case informed them that Cassie has been in contact with the authorities connected to the federal investigation into the alleged sex trafficking and assault charges Diddy currently faces. Cassie’s cooperation adds to others who have stepped forward to offer what they know about the matter.

What was interesting in the report is that Cassie had been reportedly working with the investigators for weeks, long before the orchestrated raid of Combs’ homes.

Other women have also come forward to cooperate, but those names aren’t known to the public. The details of the conversations haven’t been revealed, but it seems that much of what has come out so far is being repeated.

The outlet adds that they weren’t able to determine if producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones spoke with the authorities beyond filing the lawsuit that named Yung Miami, Daphne Joy and others.

As of now, Jones has not been charged with a crime and is not on the run as it had been widely reported.

Photo: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

Cassie Reportedly Working With Authorities In Diddy Probe  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

