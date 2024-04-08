Listen Live
News

Travis Scott Partners With Mitchell & Ness For Collegiate Collection

Available now.

Published on April 8, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Travis Scott - Astroworld Festival 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

Cactus Jack is back on campus. Travis Scott has partnered with Mitchel & Ness for a new collegiate collection.

As reported by Hypebeast, the Houston, Texas, native is working with the popular sports apparel company. On Thursday, March 28 the two parties announced the “Jack Goes Back to College” collaboration. According to the Fanatics website, the drop “brings together collegiate pride and streetwear style, offering a unique selection of headwear and apparel for students across the nation.” Included in the collection are your staple streetwear pieces including hooded sweatshirts, snapbacks, t-shirts, sweats, accessories and more. The participating schools include:

Boston University

Clemson University

Florida State University

Grambling State University

Louisiana State University

Michigan State University

Mississippi State University

North Carolina A&T State University

Northeastern University

Penn State University

Southern University

Texas A&M University

Tulane University

University of Alabama

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Los Angeles

University of Central Florida

University of Florida

University of Georgia

University of Houston

University of Kentucky

University of Miami

University of Michigan

University of Oklahoma

University of Oregon

University of Southern California

University of Texas

University of Wisconsin

To promote the release, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and Travis Scott visited different universities. Their first stop was LSU, where the duo surprised their football team and the stars from their women’s basketball team. Later that day the “FE!N” rapper did a private performance for the student faculty. They brought that same energy to the University of Texas and University of Southern California.

You can shop the “Jack Goes Back to College” drop here. 

Travis Scott Partners With Mitchell & Ness For Collegiate Collection  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

RELATED TAGS

capsule collection Collegiate Mitchell & Ness Travis Scott

More from K97.5
Trending
Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures BAD BOYS FOR LIFE, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 14 Jan 2020
Entertainment

Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage

News

Travis Scott Partners With Mitchell & Ness For Collegiate Collection

Dreamville Festival
Local

Dreamville Festival Releases 2023 Economic Impact Report

K975 Prom Takeover
Homepage Prizes & Events

Let K975 Take Over Your Prom!

Basketball Mayhem
Homepage Prizes & Events

Basketball Mayhem 2024

Cutest Couple Contest
Homepage Prizes & Events

The Triangle’s Cutest Couple Contest

March is National Womenâs History Month. Holiday concept. Template for background, banner, card, poster with text inscription. Vector EPS10 illustration.
Local

CELEBRATE WOMEN: Nominate A Woman In The Community To Be Honored!

Entertainment

Michael Jackson’s Estate Claim They Paid The Singer’s Mother Over $55M

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close