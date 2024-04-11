Listen Live
NBA’s Jontay Porter Facing Permanent Ban For Gambling

Adam Silver will have no problem making an example out of the NBA player if he has to...

Published on April 11, 2024

Toronto Raptors v Portland Trail Blazers

Source: Alika Jenner / Getty

Online gambling may be all the rage amongst sports fans, but pro sports players themselves are finding out that there are repercussions for placing bets on games, especially in their own profession.

Such is the case with NBA player Jontay Porter who’s facing the real possibility of being permanently banned from the league as he’s currently under investigation for “multiple instances of betting irregularities over the past several months.” According to ESPN, Adam Silver has bluntly stated that if the Toronto Raptors forward is found to have committed the “cardinal sin” of “playing” down or up to the over/unders set around his personal performances.

After multiple instances in which Porter’s performances (or lack thereof) in games between Jan. 26 and March 20 led to some big money making nights for betters, the NBA began an investigation. And Silver isn’t shy about laying down the law on Porter should it come to that.

Per ESPN:

“I have an enormous range of discipline available to me,” Silver said at a midtown Manhattan hotel, after the league’s annual board of governors meetings. “But it’s a cardinal sin, what he’s accused of in the NBA, and the ultimate, extreme option I have is to ban him from the game.

“That’s the level of authority I have here. Because there’s nothing more serious, I think, around this league when it comes to gambling: betting on our games. And that is a direct player involvement. And so, the investigation is ongoing, but the consequences could be very severe.”

One has to wonder if Porter actually did play up or down to the bets placed on his performances, but should it turn out that he did, it could be a wrap for the man’s young NBA career. That being said, it felt like it was only a matter of time before a professional player got caught up in such a scandal. Adam Silver is not going to hesitate to make a prime example of someone who isn’t exactly the cornerstone of an NBA franchise.

More from ESPN:

“At the end of the day, there’s nothing more important than the integrity of the competition,” Silver said. “And so, any issue raised around that is of great concern to me and to all commissioners, to all people who are safeguards, who are all people who are in a position and have a responsibility to safeguard the game. Again, this is a burgeoning industry in the United States. It’s been legal in other places in the world for decades. There’s lessons to be learned from the way that sports betting is monitored and regulated in other jurisdictions.

Should be interesting to see how this one ends up playing out. You can bet it’ll be ugly if Silver’s biggest fear is confirmed.

What do y’all think? Should Jontay Porter be permanently banned if he’s found to have committed the “cardinal sin” in sports? Let us know in the comments section below.

NBA’s Jontay Porter Facing Permanent Ban For Gambling  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

RELATED TAGS

gambling Jontay Porter NBA permanent ban Toronto Raptors

