Yung Bleu ft. Lil Wayne “Confirmation Remix,” Nasaan ft. Royce Da 5’9” “Goated” & More | Daily Visuals 4.12.24

It’s been a while since we’ve gotten any new solo work from one Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. a.k.a Lil Wayne and though it doesn’t seem like that’ll be happening anytime soon, at least Tunechi is blessing everyone with guest verses on other artists records.

Such is the case for Yung Bleu’s visuals to “Confirmation Remix” in which Bleu showers a beautiful young woman with love and attention from the bar to his bedroom before Weezy kicks his verse while flossing two fistful of icey rings like he done took home a few championships in his sport.

Speaking of dope features, Royce Da 5’9” blesses Nasaan with guest verse of his own and in the clip for “Goated,” Nine Nickel and Nasaan give everyone a lesson in how to drop bars while working an everyday 9 to 5.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from NLE Choppa, Tinashe, and more.

YUNG BLEU FT. LIL WAYNE – “CONFIRMATION REMIX”

NASAAN FT. ROYCE DA 5’9” – “GOATED”

NLE CHOPPA – “SLUT ME OUT 2”

TINASHE – “NASTY”

DON TRIP – “2 SEATER”

POISON IVI – “CHICKEN TENDER”

CRUCH CALHOUN – “FREE TADOW 2”

TANNER ADELL – “WHISKEY BLUES”

