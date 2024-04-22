Rap & Politics Examined In New Hulu Doc ‘Hip-Hop And The White House’ ft. Jeezy & Common

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Jeezy and Common take part in a new documentary examining Hip-Hop’s journey to being embraced on the American political landscape.

As the 2024 presidential election season is in full swing, a new documentary is set to debut with a focus on the relationship that Hip-Hop culture now has with politics. Hip-Hop And The White House is a new feature that examines the journey of the culture’s acceptance by the executive branch of the nation, with prominent artists such as Jeezy and Common appearing to share their perspectives. The film is produced by &360, an anthology franchise created by Andscape, the multimedia platform created by ESPN and Disney to focus on the major contributions of Black people to American society.

Hip-Hop And The White House will also feature notable figures such as U.S. Representative Maxine Waters, KRS-One, Roxanne Shante, Bun B, YG, Bakari Kitwana, Farai Chideya, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka, Curren$y, Dave “Davey D” Cook, Grandmaster Caz and more. Jesse Washington, who is also an executive producer of the documentary along with Jeezy, is directing. Other producers include Dwayne Bray, Jason Aidoo, Jordan Benston, Mary Almonte, Steve Reiss and Ernest Dukes.

Jeezy spoke at length about the documentary in a recent interview with MSNBC host and analyst Ari Melber. “This documentary was to educate people on how much our impact and our influence is needed in this country,” he began. “Because if you want to talk to Black and brown people, you got to talk through them. And we are the ones that are the translators, you can’t talk directly to them unless you come to one of us, whoever that may be.”

The Church In These Streets rapper continued: “I think that’s something that everybody should be able to understand, that this is not just violence when we talk about this…when you think about, you know, everything that comes along with Hip-Hop is always negative. We do positive stuff as well. We actually are able to speak to our people, mobilize our people. I think that’s important.”

Hip-Hop And The White House will make its premiere on Hulu on April 22. Check out the trailer above.

Rap & Politics Examined In New Hulu Doc ‘Hip-Hop And The White House’ ft. Jeezy & Common was originally published on hiphopwired.com