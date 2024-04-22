Listen Live
Contests

CRA$H The BA$H To Birthday Bash Flyaway Contest

Published on April 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Birthday Bash Individual Graphics

Source: R1 / R1

Birthday Bash 2024 is going down June 22nd and you’re invited to attend for free 99 in the Posted On The Corner  “Crash The Bash” contest. There are two ways to enter to win!

Want More Birthday Bash? Click Here

Listen daily at 8 PM EST/7 PM CST to get the keyword to text 71007 or fill out the form below for a chance to win a trip for you and a friend to hang out at Birthday Bash 2024 in Atlanta.

official contest rules

The post CRA$H The BA$H To Birthday Bash Flyaway Contest appeared first on Black America Web.

CRA$H The BA$H To Birthday Bash Flyaway Contest  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from K97.5
Trending
Contests

CRA$H The BA$H To Birthday Bash Flyaway Contest

Celebrity

GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out

Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival 2023
Local

Local Hip-Hop Artist/Educator Joshua “Rowdy” Rowsey Passes Away

Karlie Redd
Showtime Says

Karlie Redd Gets $300K For Sex Toys Molded From Her Booty And Vagina

Raleigh, North Carolina skyline
Local

Raleigh Ranked in Top 5 Most Boring Cities

Entertainment

Michael Jackson’s Estate Claim They Paid The Singer’s Mother Over $55M

Entertainment

Founder of The Dungeon Family, Rico Wade Passed Away

Black Business Pages RAL
Radio One Pages

Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close