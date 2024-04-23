Two Raleigh Schools Named Top Magnet Schools in the Nation

Shout out to Athens Drive High and Conn Elementary School!
Two Raleigh schools have achieved national recognition as the top two magnet schools in the United States.
Athens Drive High School received the prestigious Ronald P. Simpson Distinguished Merit Award from Magnet Schools of America, recognizing it as the nation’s premier magnet school.
Conn Elementary School proudly claimed the Donald Waldrip Magnet School of Excellence Award, acknowledging its status as the second-best magnet school nationwide. These honors were revealed during the organization’s national conference in New York City last Saturday.
In celebration of their remarkable achievement, Athens Drive marked the occasion on Monday with a lively performance by their marching band and cheerleaders.
-
DJ Mister Cee Has Passed Away At 57
-
Karlie Redd Gets $300K For Sex Toys Molded From Her Booty And Vagina
-
Founder of The Dungeon Family, Rico Wade Passed Away
-
GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out
-
OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76
-
Local Hip-Hop Artist/Educator Joshua "Rowdy" Rowsey Passes Away
-
April is Black Women's History Month
-
Raleigh Ranked in Top 5 Most Boring Cities