Local

Two Raleigh Schools Named Top Magnet Schools in the Nation

Published on April 23, 2024

Classroom

Shout out to Athens Drive High and Conn Elementary School!

Two Raleigh schools have achieved national recognition as the top two magnet schools in the United States.

Athens Drive High School received the prestigious Ronald P. Simpson Distinguished Merit Award from Magnet Schools of America, recognizing it as the nation’s premier magnet school.

Conn Elementary School proudly claimed the Donald Waldrip Magnet School of Excellence Award, acknowledging its status as the second-best magnet school nationwide. These honors were revealed during the organization’s national conference in New York City last Saturday.

In celebration of their remarkable achievement, Athens Drive marked the occasion on Monday with a lively performance by their marching band and cheerleaders.

Read the full story here.

