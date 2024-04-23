Beware of New Road Toll Text Scam in NC

The North Carolina Turnpike Authority and the FBI are warning residents about a scam targeting toll road users. The scheme involves scammers sending deceptive text messages to North Carolinians, falsely claiming they have unpaid toll fees.

The fake text messages typically urge recipients to click on a link to settle their supposed toll bill and avoid late fees. However, the link redirects users to a fake website impersonating the state’s toll road service. The scam is currently spreading across different states, targeting individuals nationwide.

To help the public distinguish between legitimate communications and scams, two key indicators have been provided:

NC Quick Pass will never request payment via text. Legitimate links associated with NC Quick Pass will include either ncquickpass.com or secure.ncquickpass.com.

The scam text messages often resemble the following format: “(State Toll Service Name): We’ve noticed an outstanding toll amount of $12.51 on your record. To avoid a late fee of $50, visit myturnpiketollservices.com to settle your balance.” If you receive such a message, the FBI advises taking the following steps:

File a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at ic3.gov, ensuring to include details such as the originating phone number and the website listed within the text.

Verify your account status using the toll service’s legitimate website.

Contact the toll service’s customer service hotline for further assistance.

Delete any suspicious text messages (referred to as “smishing” texts) received.

If you clicked on any links or provided personal information, take immediate measures to secure your data and financial accounts. Additionally, dispute any unauthorized charges promptly.

By remaining vigilant and following these precautions, individuals can protect themselves from falling victim to this fraudulent toll road scam.