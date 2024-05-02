Issa Rae Collaborates With Snapchat

While TikTok has been fighting to remain available on the U.S. app store, Snap has been actively pursuing new opportunities. At Snapchat’s NewFronts event for advertisers, Snap Inc. introduced several initiatives, including exciting collaborations with Issa Rae, Live Nation, and the launch of an in-app sports channel.

During the event in New York, Snap announced the extension of partnerships with the NBA and WNBA, along with a fresh collaboration with NBCUniversal focusing on the Paris Olympics, which is significant. As part of the NBCU partnership, notable Snap Stars like Livvy Dunne, Harry Jowsey, Kai Cenat, Duke Dennis, and Enisa will share their perspectives on the Games with Snapchat users live from Paris on the platform.

In other thrilling news, Issa Rae’s Ensemble, a platform spotlighting brands and the creator economy with a multicultural approach, is teaming up with Snap’s 523 Program. Together, they plan to expand Snap’s 523 creator accelerator program to include creators from various minority ethnic groups and the LGBTQ+ community. The ensemble will provide support in content creation and mentorship for both brands and 523 creators.

Snap Inc. expressed, “Ensemble aligns with our goal of amplifying underrepresented creators’ voices.” Through this collaboration, they aim to empower this year’s 523 storytellers while offering brands opportunities for direct collaboration. Applications for the 2024 creator cohort are open from May 1 to June 1, so don’t miss out if you’re interested in applying.

Snap also launched a new in-app sports channel to engage its 422 million daily active users, highlighting the collaboration with Live Nation to offer users exclusive music experiences.

The presentation detailed plans for augmented reality tools to enhance advertising experiences and AR and machine learning tools to enhance user engagement with ad content.