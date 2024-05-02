Listen Live
Television

Issa Rae Collaborates With Snapchat

Published on May 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
HBOs Insecure Block Party

Source: Josh Blanchard / FilmMagic for HBO

While TikTok has been fighting to remain available on the U.S. app store, Snap has been actively pursuing new opportunities. At Snapchat’s NewFronts event for advertisers, Snap Inc. introduced several initiatives, including exciting collaborations with Issa Rae, Live Nation, and the launch of an in-app sports channel.

During the event in New York, Snap announced the extension of partnerships with the NBA and WNBA, along with a fresh collaboration with NBCUniversal focusing on the Paris Olympics, which is significant. As part of the NBCU partnership, notable Snap Stars like Livvy Dunne, Harry Jowsey, Kai Cenat, Duke Dennis, and Enisa will share their perspectives on the Games with Snapchat users live from Paris on the platform.

In other thrilling news, Issa Rae’s Ensemble, a platform spotlighting brands and the creator economy with a multicultural approach, is teaming up with Snap’s 523 Program. Together, they plan to expand Snap’s 523 creator accelerator program to include creators from various minority ethnic groups and the LGBTQ+ community. The ensemble will provide support in content creation and mentorship for both brands and 523 creators.

Snap Inc. expressed, “Ensemble aligns with our goal of amplifying underrepresented creators’ voices.” Through this collaboration, they aim to empower this year’s 523 storytellers while offering brands opportunities for direct collaboration. Applications for the 2024 creator cohort are open from May 1 to June 1, so don’t miss out if you’re interested in applying.

Snap also launched a new in-app sports channel to engage its 422 million daily active users, highlighting the collaboration with Live Nation to offer users exclusive music experiences.

The presentation detailed plans for augmented reality tools to enhance advertising experiences and AR and machine learning tools to enhance user engagement with ad content.

Snap’s growth is evident amidst the fierce competition for attention on social media platforms.

More from K97.5
Trending
EMINEM X RAG & BONE COLLECTION
Music

Eminem Surprises Fans with ‘The Death of Slim Shady’

Global Citizen Festival, Central Park, New York, USA - 24 Sep 2016 28 items
Music

Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & His Entire Existence With Surprise Release, “euphoria”

Pop Culture

DDG Says His Girlfriend Halle Bailey Shouldn’t Have To Pay For Dinner, Ubers, Trips, Or Flights

Wellness

Victoria Monét Inspires Black Women By Sharing Part Of Her Real-Life Struggles With PCOS 

The Wedding of Pinky Cole & Derrick Hayes
Entertainment

Jeezy Accused By Jeannie Mai Of Spousal Abuse & Child Neglect

2024 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7 27 items
Local

North Carolina Prospects Taken In The 2024 NFL Draft

Russ Parr

Hott Off The Wire (Reports Of Kendrick Lamar Beating A Woman)

Wild N Out With Nick Cannon 11 items
Radio One Exclusives

Twitter Reacts To The Leaked #HitmanHolla & Cinnamon Alleged Sexcapade

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close