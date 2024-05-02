Tracee Ellis Ross Embarks Her New Documentary “Tracee Travels”

Emmy-nominated actress Tracee Ellis Ross is gearing up for an exciting new venture through the upcoming Roku Original series, “Tracee Travels.” This docuseries is poised to lead viewers on a thrilling expedition as Ross delves into captivating destinations across the globe.

As reported by Variety, “Tracee Travels” will trail Ross as she meticulously readies for and embarks on solo travel adventures to stunning locales. Renowned for her roles in beloved TV series such as “Girlfriends” and “Black-ish,” along with her recent appearance in the Oscar-winning film “American Fiction,” Ross has a knack for captivating audiences with her charm and charisma.

The series aims to capture Ross’s exploration of the fusion of beauty, fashion, design, food, and culture at each destination on her itinerary. From vibrant cityscapes to tranquil natural settings, Ross will engage with diverse cultures and experiences, providing viewers with a fresh viewpoint on solo travel.

Drawing from her love for solo journeys, Ross revealed, “I embarked on my first solo trip at 22. I decided back then not to postpone my desires or wait for life to happen to me. I’ve been solo traveling ever since, now just with more luggage!” Her passion for travel and vitality promise to inject the series with vigor and genuineness.

Ross aspires for “Tracee Travels” to inspire viewers to embrace the courage to lead life on their own terms, discover happiness, and embrace their true selves. With a theme of empowerment and self-discovery, the series strives to illuminate the joy and freedom that stem from embracing solo escapades.

“Tracee Travels” is set to debut exclusively on the Roku Channel in 2025, offering audiences an exciting chance to accompany Ross on her solo travel escapade. As anticipation mounts for the series premiere, fans can anticipate a captivating voyage through Ross’s eyes, brimming with adventure, revelation, and motivation.

In a personal note, Tracee shared: “I’m a solo wandering spirit and I invite all of you to join me on my explorations! By ‘exploring,’ I mean donning my stylish attire, savoring delectable cuisine, delving into art and culture, and taking a dip in hotel pools. Our time together will include my thorough, painstaking, and sometimes amusing preparations for these adventures. Essentially, I’ll be bringing my Instagram to TV!