Birdman and Friends to Celebrate 30 Years of Cash Money Millionaires at Essence Festival 2024

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture is making a grand return for its 30th anniversary edition, promising an unforgettable experience.
The first lineup announcement reveals a celebration that pays homage to the event’s New Orleans origins, featuring a Birdman & Friends-led Cash Money Millionaires showcase.
Just a few moments ago, the organizers of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival, scheduled for July 4th – 7th, shared the exciting news through a captivating announcement video.
Undoubtedly icons of Hip-Hop, Birdman, Lil Wayne, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, and others are gearing up to commemorate their enduring influence on the culture on this momentous stage.
