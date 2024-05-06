Listen Live
Pop Culture

Hottie Hotline: Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Freestyle Plus Exclusive Phone Number For Fans

Published on May 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

MeganTheeStallion

Source: General / MeganTheeStallion

Summer’s around the corner and Megan Thee Stallion is not only gearing up to hit the road, but she’s also connecting with listeners with the “I Think I Love Her” freestyle PLUS she dropped a number for the Hotties to text her.

Text Megan Thee Stallion: (832) 210-1202 and check out the “I Think I Love Her” Freestyle below.

 

Hottie Hotline: Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Freestyle Plus Exclusive Phone Number For Fans  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

RELATED TAGS

freestyle megan thee stallion

More from K97.5
Trending
k9751 WQOK Logo Header
Local

K97.5 WORLD EXCLUSIVE!!! LIL WAYNE PUNCHED DRAKE IN THE FACE!!

Global Citizen Festival, Central Park, New York, USA - 24 Sep 2016 28 items
Music

Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & His Entire Existence With Surprise Release, “euphoria”

Pop Culture

DDG Says His Girlfriend Halle Bailey Shouldn’t Have To Pay For Dinner, Ubers, Trips, Or Flights

10 items
News

Benzino Defends R.Kelly On Podcast, Xitter Attacks

Russ Parr

Hott Off The Wire (Reports Of Kendrick Lamar Beating A Woman)

Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar Has More For Drake With New ‘6:16 In LA’ Diss Track

10 items
Entertainment

Netflix Adds Some Of Our Favorite Black Films & Series In May

Wild N Out With Nick Cannon 11 items
Radio One Exclusives

Twitter Reacts To The Leaked #HitmanHolla & Cinnamon Alleged Sexcapade

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close