Listen Live
News

Metro Boomin Launches BBL Drizzy Beat Giveaway Campaign

It is safe to assume Metro doesn't trust Drake's alleged surgeon either.

Published on May 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Organized Noize SXSW Dinner

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

It seems Rap’s Infinity War is not ending anytime soon. Metro Boomin has upped the ante and has created a “BBL Drizzy” beat giveaway challenge.

 

As reported by HipHopDX, the producer is not backing down from Drake. Last week, the 6 God took shots at the St. Louis, Missouri, native on his latest “Family Matters” diss track. “I mean it’s true a n****a slimed me for my AP / Just like how Metro n****a slimed him for his main squeeze / Out here begging for attention, n****a, say please.” To which the “Thought It Was a Drought” composer responded with a contest that asks up and coming talent to add themselves to the fray. “Best verse over this gets a free beat just upload your song and hashtag #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway,” Metro posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

The URL in the social media post takes you to Metro Boomin’s SoundCloud page where an instrumental is on auto play. This track utilizes a sample of comedian King Willonius’ viral parody song for the hook and bridge. Metro Boomin sped it up and added some drums; the result is a beat reminiscent of The Diplomats’ sound during their iconic Diplomatic Immunity run. Needless to say the track quickly went viral with thousands of rappers and singers using the beat to record their own diss song against Drake.

Earlier today (May 6) Metro Boomin returned to social media announcing an update to #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway challenge. “winner gets $10k and a beat runner up gets a beat as well” he wrote. 

In a reply to a DJ Akademiks Instagram post Drake responded to the challenge typing “You just cheffed a beat about my ass?” in the comments section.

It is unclear how or when the “BBL Drizzy” beat giveaway challenge winners will be chosen.

Metro Boomin Launches BBL Drizzy Beat Giveaway Campaign  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

RELATED TAGS

drake metro boomin

More from K97.5
Trending
k9751 WQOK Logo Header
Local

K97.5 WORLD EXCLUSIVE!!! LIL WAYNE PUNCHED DRAKE IN THE FACE!!

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

Pop Culture

DDG Says His Girlfriend Halle Bailey Shouldn’t Have To Pay For Dinner, Ubers, Trips, Or Flights

10 items
News

Benzino Defends R.Kelly On Podcast, Xitter Attacks

Russ Parr

Hott Off The Wire (Reports Of Kendrick Lamar Beating A Woman)

Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio - Arrivals 29 items
Entertainment

Maybe We Shouldn’t Trust You: Metro Boomin Trends As Past Problematic Tweets Resurface

Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar Has More For Drake With New ‘6:16 In LA’ Diss Track

Global Citizen Festival, Central Park, New York, USA - 24 Sep 2016 28 items
Music

Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & His Entire Existence With Surprise Release, “euphoria”

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close