Listen Live
Movies

Janelle Monáe Joins Pharrell-Produced Musical At Universal

Published on May 8, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Screening And Q&A For 20th Century Fox's 'Hidden Figures' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Actress, singer, and songwriter Janelle Monáe has joined the esteemed cast of Universal Pictures’ musical film project by Pharrell and Michael Gondry, as reported by Variety. The star-studded lineup includes Kelvin Harrison Jr., Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Halle Bailey, Brian Tyree Henry, and Missy Elliott.

Monáe’s addition to the cast aligns perfectly with the musical nature of the project, given her multifaceted talent and musical prowess. The film, inspired by Pharrell William’s real-life experiences in 1977 Virginia Beach, will be directed by Gondry, with a script by Martin Hynes and Steven Levenson. Pharrell and Mimi Valdés will produce through i am OTHER, while Gil Netter will produce through Gil Netter Productions. Universal’s Ryan Jones and Christine Sun will oversee the studio’s production development, according to Variety.

This project signifies a storytelling phase in Pharrell’s career, evident from his collaboration with The LEGO Group on Piece by Piece, a film depicting his life through LEGO animation. The creative journey continues with a biopic/life storytelling venture, showcasing Pharrell’s diverse projects and collaborations.

More from K97.5
Trending
k9751 WQOK Logo Header
Local

K97.5 WORLD EXCLUSIVE!!! LIL WAYNE PUNCHED DRAKE IN THE FACE!!

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

10 items
News

Benzino Defends R.Kelly On Podcast, Xitter Attacks

Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio - Arrivals 29 items
Entertainment

Maybe We Shouldn’t Trust You: Metro Boomin Trends As Past Problematic Tweets Resurface

Pop Culture

DDG Says His Girlfriend Halle Bailey Shouldn’t Have To Pay For Dinner, Ubers, Trips, Or Flights

Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar Has More For Drake With New ‘6:16 In LA’ Diss Track

Russ Parr

Hott Off The Wire (Reports Of Kendrick Lamar Beating A Woman)

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert 14 items
Entertainment

Drake Stands His Ground With Scathing Kendrick Lamar Diss, “Family Matters”

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close