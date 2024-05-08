Janelle Monáe Joins Pharrell-Produced Musical At Universal

Actress, singer, and songwriter Janelle Monáe has joined the esteemed cast of Universal Pictures’ musical film project by Pharrell and Michael Gondry, as reported by Variety. The star-studded lineup includes Kelvin Harrison Jr., Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Halle Bailey, Brian Tyree Henry, and Missy Elliott.

Monáe’s addition to the cast aligns perfectly with the musical nature of the project, given her multifaceted talent and musical prowess. The film, inspired by Pharrell William’s real-life experiences in 1977 Virginia Beach, will be directed by Gondry, with a script by Martin Hynes and Steven Levenson. Pharrell and Mimi Valdés will produce through i am OTHER, while Gil Netter will produce through Gil Netter Productions. Universal’s Ryan Jones and Christine Sun will oversee the studio’s production development, according to Variety.