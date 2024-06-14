Listen Live
Ride With Remedy Freestyles: CRE Gets Real About His Music

Published on June 14, 2024

In this new freestyle episode, DJ Remedy taps in with CRE, an MC from Winston-Salem with a style all his own. He talks about his latest single, “99 Problems,” trusting the right people in the business, and how the streets want and appreciate real stories and real music. We also touch on his dice game (in which he gives a very honest answer)!

Stream “99 Problems” ft. DJ E. Sudd on all streaming platforms!

CRE Local Music Ride With Remedy Freestyles winston-salem

