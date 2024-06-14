Ride With Remedy Freestyles: CRE Gets Real About His Music

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

In this new freestyle episode, DJ Remedy taps in with CRE, an MC from Winston-Salem with a style all his own. He talks about his latest single, “99 Problems,” trusting the right people in the business, and how the streets want and appreciate real stories and real music. We also touch on his dice game (in which he gives a very honest answer)!

Stream “99 Problems” ft. DJ E. Sudd on all streaming platforms!

