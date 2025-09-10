BrassiousMonk on Creativity, Influences and Bold New EP “blackeyedP”

Source: Mir.I.Am / Radio One Digital



“If you mix Pharrell Williams, Yasiin Bey, and Flying Lotus together and then let Dave Chappelle raise that baby, you get me.”

Raleigh’s own BrassiousMonk joined Mir.I.am on K97.5 to talk about his latest project blackeyedP, his journey in music, and the artists who inspire him most. Known for his energetic performances and forward-thinking artistry, he has built a reputation as a true visionary and creative in North Carolina hip hop.

Check out the full interview below.