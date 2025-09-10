Listen Live
Music

K97.5 Interview: BrassiousMonk Talks New EP "blackeyedP"

BrassiousMonk on Creativity, Influences and Bold New EP “blackeyedP”

Raleigh’s own BrassiousMonk brought his visionary energy to K97.5 with Mir.I.am, breaking down his new project blackeyedP, the inspirations that drive him, and what’s next.

Published on September 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Brassious Monk K97.5 Studio Photos
Source: Mir.I.Am / Radio One Digital


“If you mix Pharrell Williams, Yasiin Bey, and Flying Lotus together and then let Dave Chappelle raise that baby, you get me.”

Raleigh’s own BrassiousMonk joined Mir.I.am on K97.5 to talk about his latest project blackeyedP, his journey in music, and the artists who inspire him most. Known for his energetic performances and forward-thinking artistry, he has built a reputation as a true visionary and creative in North Carolina hip hop.

Check out the full interview below.


🎧 Listen to blackeyedP: Stream Here

Follow BrassiousMonk
📸 Instagram: @monkbrass
🐦 X: @BrassiousMonk
📕 Facebook: MonkBrass
▶️ YouTube: BrassiousMonk
🎶 SoundCloud: BrassiousMonk
💿 Bandcamp: BrassiousMonk

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close